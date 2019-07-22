Waukegan woman gets 14 years for killing two while driving impaired

A Waukegan woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison after causing a four-vehicle crash that killed two people last summer, officials said Monday.

Letisia Delgadillo, 39, was traveling 66 mph in a 2004 Chevy TrailBlazer August 26 when she ran a red light at the intersection of Grand and Baldwin avenues and collided with a Honda Accord, according to a news release from the Lake County state's attorney's office. The Honda hit a 2018 Ford Explorer, and the Trailblazer hit a 2001 Chevy Tahoe. Jose Socorro Arroyo-Zavala, 42, of Waukegan and Laura Orozco Corona, 41, of Guanajuato, Mexico, both were killed.

Delgadillo had a blood-alcohol content of .17 when she was tested at the hospital after the crash, according to the release. She admitted to being intoxicated when she caused the crash and pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in a death June 13 in front of Lake County Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti.

Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Tyler Dyson asked that Delgadillo be sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday. She was granted 331 days credit against her imposed prison sentence due to time served at the Lake County jail since she was arrested August 28.

Delgadillo will serve time in the Illinois Department of Corrections and is required to serve 85 percent of the 14-year sentence before being eligible for parole, the release said. After she gets out of prison, she will be required to spend two years on mandatory supervised release.

"This was a tragic situation that could have easily been avoided had Ms. Delgadillo simply not made the choice to climb behind the wheel of an automobile when she was impaired," Lake County State's Attorney Michael J. Nerheim said. "While we did our jobs and ensured that justice was done, no prison sentence will be able to bring back the lives of Jose Socorro Arroyo-Zavala and Laura Orozco Corona. Our condolences continue to go out to the family and friends of the victims."