Police searching for missing Hanover Park woman

The Illinois State Police have activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Hanover Park Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating Jacquelyn Williams, a 61-year-old black female, 5 foot 5 and 222 pounds. Williams has black hair and is wearing a black and white blouse, jeans and black shoes. She also wears glasses. She was last seen on foot at 7623 Crescent Way at 10 a.m. July 22. Williams has a medical condition that places her in danger. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Williams should contact the Hanover Park Police Department at (630) 823-5500, or call 911.