Police: Gurnee man tried to steal skid-steer, broke into multiple vehicles

A Gurnee man faces several felony charges after being arrested in connection with several vehicle burglaries in Waukegan, Lake County sheriff's police said Monday.

David G. Walker, Sr., 57, of the 3700 block of Grand Avenue, faces two counts of burglary, three counts of driving while license revoked, criminal damage to property, attempted theft and resisting a police officer, according to a news release.

Lake County sheriff's officials said detectives conducted surveillance at multiple areas between July 17 and 20 in response to an uptick in burglaries to motor vehicles in the Beach Park and unincorporated areas near Waukegan.

On July 18, at about 3 p.m., Walker was observed attempting to steal a skid-steer from a parking lot on the 35800 block of North Northern Avenue, near Waukegan, police said in the release. Walker was unable to steal the skid-steer and left the area.

On July 20, between 1:30 and 3 a.m., Walker was seen burglarizing vehicles in Waukegan on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue, the 1400 block of North Avenue, and the 1300 block of North Jackson Street, the news release stated.

Walker then drove to a motel in the 600 block of North Green Bay Road in Waukegan, where sheriff's detectives attempted to arrest him. He attempted to flee and struck the motel with the vehicle he was driving, a 2005 Ford F150, the release stated.

Walker continued to resist arrest and was subsequently Tasered before being taken into custody, according to the release. He was transported to a hospital after complaining of pain from being Tasered and was later taken to the Lake County jail.

Walker remains held on $75,000 bail. He is next due in court Aug. 7.

All of the property stolen by Walker while under surveillance by detectives was recovered, officials said.

Walker is currently on parole for felony theft and felony driving with a revoked driver's license, but the Illinois Department of Corrections declined to issue a parole violation warrant for Walker based on his new charges.