Lake Barrington doesn't want Good Shepherd access affected by road construction

Lake Barrington officials say they support the Illinois Department of Transportation's decision to delay a planned total closure of Route 22 between Old Barrington Road and Harbor Road and urges the agency to seek ways to advance its proposed culvert repair project over the east tributary to Flint Creek in a manner that provides single-lane access to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital during construction. Originally set for this week, village officials said the idea of completely shutting Route 22 between Old Barrington Road and Harbor Drive raised concerns because Good Shepherd is slightly west of Harbor. Officials said that could result in 15- to 20-minute delays for vehicles approaching the hospital from the east. Village President Kevin Richardson said public safety is Lake Barrington's top priority.