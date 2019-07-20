News

People seek shelter from the heat; Sunday will be much cooler

  • J.J. Palik, 3, of Huntley hangs onto his aunt, Joyce Mellenthin of Elk Grove Village, as they cool off at the Village Green in Elk Grove Village Saturday.

      J.J. Palik, 3, of Huntley hangs onto his aunt, Joyce Mellenthin of Elk Grove Village, as they cool off at the Village Green in Elk Grove Village Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Camila Medina, 5, of Des Plaines cools off in a jet of water at the Village Green in Elk Grove Village Saturday.

      Camila Medina, 5, of Des Plaines cools off in a jet of water at the Village Green in Elk Grove Village Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Standing mostly in the shade of trees on the east side of the Fox River, a fisherman casts a net Saturday.

      Standing mostly in the shade of trees on the east side of the Fox River, a fisherman casts a net Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A fisherman wades into the Fox River at a spot that is usually dry land Saturday in Algonquin.

      A fisherman wades into the Fox River at a spot that is usually dry land Saturday in Algonquin. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A fisherman sits in the shade while others gather in the sun near the Voyaguer Landing Forest Preserve boat launch on the Fox River in Elgin Saturday.

      A fisherman sits in the shade while others gather in the sun near the Voyaguer Landing Forest Preserve boat launch on the Fox River in Elgin Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

Crowds at Arlington Heights' Frontier Park swimming pool usually don't hit the maximum occupancy mark of 683 people, but as the temperature rose toward the mid-90s Saturday, employees thought they'd get pretty close.

"A lot of families will be here," pool manager Madison Burkhalter said before the pool opened to the public for the day. "The weekend will help."

Swimming was just one way suburbanites tried to deal with the extremely hot and humid weather Saturday.

Some folks, like Crystal Lake resident Cassie Cleary and her family, went shopping at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

"We're doing all inside errands today to not be outside," Cleary said during a snack break at the dining pavilion.

Accompanied by her husband, Mike, and their kids, Ashlynn and Jackson, Cleary also had plans to go to Ikea, shop for new cellphones and to pick up school supplies.

"We're going to try to beat the crowd," she said.

Elgin residents Kristy Flores and Juan Lopez sought refuge from the heat Saturday morning inside the city's Gail Borden Public Library.

They sat on a comfortable couch in the air-conditioned lobby while waiting for a ride.

"It's too hot outside," Flores said. "I don't want to start sweating just yet."

Sunday's weather should be much cooler, with high temperatures expected to be in the mid-70s. Scattered thunderstorms are expected, too.

Temperatures will be about the same Monday, but meteorologists say the mercury will reach the 80s each day the rest of the week.

