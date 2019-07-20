Grammar Moses: Look both ways, and mind the gap in logic

While waiting for his train at the Arlington Heights station recently, Mark Cieslak took note of an electronic message board.

It's a good thing he has strong critical-thinking skills, for had he followed the directions on the sign he might not have had the opportunity to write to me.

It read: "Look for trains from either direction."

"Learning to cross the street as a child, I was always told to 'look both ways,'" Mark told me. "When crossing railroad tracks, it appears looking one way -- 'either' -- is acceptable. Let's hope a train is not coming from the direction you did not choose."

The bottom line is "either" implies choice: You either look east or you look west (if you're in Arlington Heights, that is).

I realize that it's become rather common to employ "either" in this context to mean "both," but when you have a million pounds of train bearing down on you, it's better to be precise with your language.

Mark was wondering what I thought would be the best way to bring this issue to Metra's attention. This is my answer.

In furtherance of 'farther'

Ted "The Dictionary Man" Utchen must think I have apostolic power.

"It is now time for you to make a grand, glorious contribution to the understanding of our society," he wrote. "Explain the difference between 'farther' and 'further.'"

He took umbrage with this clause in the paper: "Swinging harder didn't necessarily get them to hit the ball further."

"No, no, no," he said. Ted's protestations are on the mark. The word should be "farther."

Here is the difference: "Farther" refers to physical distance; "further" refers to an extension of time or degree.

Examples:

"He hit the ball farther (distance) than Hank Aaron did on his best day."

"The further (degree) you look into your petsitter's past, the less likely you are to employ her."

"Bother me no further (extension of time) with your line of questioning, Ted."

Pre-written column item

Comedian George Carlin loved to parse language. In one bit, he talked about air travel and the ridiculous language that comes with it:

"The first announcement: 'We would like to begin the boarding process.' Extra word, 'process.' Not necessary. 'Boarding' is enough."

"As part of this boarding process, they say, 'We would like to pre-board.' What does it mean to pre-board? You get on before you get on?"

"That's another complaint of mine. Too much use of this prefix "-pre." It's all over the language now. Pre-this, pre-that. Place the turkey in a pre-heated oven. It's ridiculous. There are only two states an oven can be in -- heated or unheated."

I could go on, but I'm sure you'd rather watch the bit yourself. Search for "George Carlin -- on airlines and flying" on YouTube.

There are pre-conditions, pre-registration, pre-testing and precognition (you knew I was going to write that!), and for the most part it's just a lot of extra letters.

So before you pre-read this column (meaning, what, you read it before you read it?) think about deleting the prefix.

Write carefully!

