Beach Park man's bail raised to $3 million Saturday on murder charges

A Beach Park man charged with murder was ordered held on $3 million bail in Lake County bond court Saturday, officials said in a news release.

George W. Bryce, 21, was already being held on $2 million bail on charges of attempted murder in connection with an assault Thursday afternoon of his 70-year-old father with garden shears during a domestic dispute.

The new bond hearing was necessary after the Lake County state's attorney's office approved two counts of first-degree murder against

Bryce after his father died Friday afternoon.

The earlier charges were dismissed by Lake County Associate Judge Patricia Cornell, according to the release. Should Bryce post the required 10 percent of his bail, Cornell ordered him to remain on 24-hour curfew with electronic home monitoring, among other conditions.

Bryce, who lived with his father, asked for and received a public defender for the bond hearing, officials said. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 7. Authorities are withholding the name of the father until after the autopsy.