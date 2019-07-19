Wisconsin man charged with sexually abusing girl in Arlington Heights

A 43-year-old Wisconsin man was charged with sexually abusing a girl at her grandparents' house in Arlington Heights about 10 times since 2014, police said Friday.

Scott A. McFaul, of Abrams, Wisconsin -- about 20 miles north of Green Bay -- was charged this week with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor and sexual exploitation of a child.

The girl was 5 when the abuse started taking place at family gatherings in September 2014, said Arlington Heights police Sgt. Andrew Blevins.

The suspect was the boyfriend of a family member, Blevins said.

"He would basically come to visit on holidays and spend time there," Blevins said. "They'd be at the grandparents' house when the incidents occurred."

The victim, now 10, reported the abuse in April to her mother, who contacted Palatine police. Authorities in Palatine soon turned the matter over to Arlington Heights police.

Authorities secured an arrest warrant for McFaul, who was detained at the Oconto County, Wisconsin, jail until Arlington Heights police picked him up Tuesday. He made an initial appearance Thursday at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows, where bond was set at $75,000.

He is due in court again Aug. 15.