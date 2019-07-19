Police: Son attacked father with garden shears, faces attempted murder charges

A 21-year-old Beach Park man is being charged with attempted murder after he attacked his 70-year-old father with garden shears, the Lake County sheriff's office said in a news release.

The father is in critical condition at the Vista East Medical Center, deputies said.

Sheriff's police received a report at 3:05 p.m. Thursday of a domestic battery in progress at a home on the 12900 block of Peacock Road in Beach Park.

Arriving deputies found the father laying on the floor with multiple sharp-force injuries.

Deputies administered aid to the victim and he was transported via ambulance to the hospital in Waukegan.

Deputies quickly ascertained the man's son George W. Bryce, who lives with his father, was responsible for the injuries, police said.

Bryce was arrested and further investigation determined he and the victim were involved in a domestic disagreement when Bryce attacked his father with a pair of garden shears, police said.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office approved a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Bryce is being held at the Lake County jail pending a bond hearing Friday. Additional charges are pending.