Police: Beach Park man dies after son attacks him with garden shears

A 70-year-old Beach Park man died Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours after being attacked with garden shears by his 21-year-old son during a domestic disagreement, Lake County officials said in news releases.

George W. Bryce, already being held on bail of $2 million on a charge of attempted murder, will face additional charges, authorities said.

Sheriff's police received a report at 3:05 p.m. Thursday of a domestic battery in progress at a home on the 12900 block of Peacock Road in Beach Park.

Arriving deputies found the father laying on the floor with multiple sharp-force injuries.

Deputies administered aid to the victim and he was transported via ambulance to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan.

Deputies quickly ascertained Bryce, who lives with his father, was responsible for the injuries, Lake County sheriff's police said in a news release.

Bryce was arrested and further investigation determined he and the victim were involved in a domestic disagreement when Bryce attacked his father with a pair of garden shears, police said.

On Friday morning, Lake County Associate Judge Paul Novak set bail at $2 million and set Tuesday, June 20, as his next court date, the Lake County state's attorney's office said in a news release.

At 1:28 p.m. Friday, the father was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office. An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lake County coroner's office. Identification of the victim is being withheld until after the autopsy.