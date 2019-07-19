District 128 trustees to tour new Libertyville High swimming pool Monday

As construction of the new indoor swimming pool at Libertyville High continues, District 128 board members -- and interested residents -- will tour the $21.5 million facility Monday.

The walk-through will be part of the school board's facilities and finance meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. at the school, 708 W. Park Ave.

An update on the progress of construction, which fell behind schedule because of rainy weather this spring, also is planned.

The monthly Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128 board meeting will follow at 7 p.m. at the school.

Construction of the 38,000-square-foot natatorium began in fall 2017 on the south side of the campus, west of the main entrance. It will contain an eight-lane, 50-meter pool and a spectator area, as well as other amenities.

The most recent estimate from District 128 officials predicted completion this month.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and a more formal public tour will be held when the pool is ready for swimmers. A date hasn't been set.

The addition has been surrounded by a chain-link fence during construction, and the news media hasn't been allowed inside. The building's exterior appears mostly finished, but the landscaping around the addition needs to be cleaned up.

School board President Pat Groody has seen the interior space and said it looks "fantastic."

"The tile finishes, the improved spectator space and the new locker rooms are all impressive features," Groody said. "I'm excited to get it finished so the students and others in the community can begin to take advantage of it."

The old indoor swimming pool space, on the north side of the school building, will be remodeled and turned into space for physical education and extracurricular programs. Construction will start once the new pool opens, officials have said.

Additionally, an expansion project is underway at sister school Vernon Hills High. Eight new classrooms, a cafeteria expansion, a second gymnasium, a new dance studio and a science-and-technology lab are coming.

The projects at the two schools are expected to cost about $30 million. That doesn't include the cost of the new Libertyville High pool.