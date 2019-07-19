Ask a lawyer, free of charge at the Cook Park Library
You can meet with lawyers specializing in a variety of subjects free of charge July 29 and 30 at the Cook Park Library, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Appointments about family law can be scheduled for between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. the first day. Appointments about litigation, wills, trusts and other topics can be scheduled for between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. the second day. Appointments are required. To register, call (847) 362-2330, go to webres.cooklib.org or visit the library.
