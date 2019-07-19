News

Alpine Fest opens in Lake Zurich

  • Ryder Thompson, 8 of Lake Zurich digs into his cotton candy Friday the Lions Club's annual Alpine Fest in Lake Zurich.

      Ryder Thompson, 8 of Lake Zurich digs into his cotton candy Friday the Lions Club's annual Alpine Fest in Lake Zurich.

  • Raygan Thompson, 6, of Lake Zurich really digs into her sweet sticky cotton candy on a scorching summer day at the Lake Zurich's Lions Club annual Alpine Fest on Friday.

      Raygan Thompson, 6, of Lake Zurich really digs into her sweet sticky cotton candy on a scorching summer day at the Lake Zurich's Lions Club annual Alpine Fest on Friday.

  • Alyssa Till, 6, of Lake Zurich cools down in sprays of water on Friday at Alpine Fest in Lake Zurich.

      Alyssa Till, 6, of Lake Zurich cools down in sprays of water on Friday at Alpine Fest in Lake Zurich.

  • Alya Casey, 9, of Lake Zurich takes on the Tilt-A-Wheel all by herself on Friday at Alpine Fest in Lake Zurich.

      Alya Casey, 9, of Lake Zurich takes on the Tilt-A-Wheel all by herself on Friday at Alpine Fest in Lake Zurich.

  • Miles Mlachnik, 4, finishes ahead of his big brother Marcus, 7, by nose Friday on the giant slide at Alpine Fest in Lake Zurich.

      Miles Mlachnik, 4, finishes ahead of his big brother Marcus, 7, by nose Friday on the giant slide at Alpine Fest in Lake Zurich.

  • Emily Bailey, 20, takes a selfie with her friend Sarah Neenan, 20, as they eat sweet corn Friday at the Lake Zurich Lions Club's annual Alpine Fest.

      Emily Bailey, 20, takes a selfie with her friend Sarah Neenan, 20, as they eat sweet corn Friday at the Lake Zurich Lions Club's annual Alpine Fest.

  • Grant Nickol, 4, of Lake Zurich plays along on the tambourine Friday as his grandfather Bob Osteis plays bass as a member of The Allstars band during Alpine Fest in Lake Zurich.

      Grant Nickol, 4, of Lake Zurich plays along on the tambourine Friday as his grandfather Bob Osteis plays bass as a member of The Allstars band during Alpine Fest in Lake Zurich.

 
Daily Herald report

This certainly isn't a mountain climate.

The Lions Club's annual Alpine Fest in Lake Zurich opened Friday in scorching heat.

The festival continues through the weekend at Lions Park, 81 E. Main St. The park will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Music, rides, carnival games, food and more are part of the event. General admission is free, but there is a $5 entry fee for the beer tent. A wristband for unlimited rides from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday costs $20.

A parade will start step off from Paulus Park, on Route 12 just north of Route 22, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and end Lake Zurich High School.

For more information, visit lzlions.com.

