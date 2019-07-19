Alpine Fest opens in Lake Zurich

This certainly isn't a mountain climate.

The Lions Club's annual Alpine Fest in Lake Zurich opened Friday in scorching heat.

The festival continues through the weekend at Lions Park, 81 E. Main St. The park will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Music, rides, carnival games, food and more are part of the event. General admission is free, but there is a $5 entry fee for the beer tent. A wristband for unlimited rides from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday costs $20.

A parade will start step off from Paulus Park, on Route 12 just north of Route 22, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and end Lake Zurich High School.

For more information, visit lzlions.com.