Boil order issued for Carol Stream strip mall

Carol Stream officials have issued a boil order for businesses in a strip mall as a precautionary measure after a water main break Thursday morning.

The pipe burst in the parking lot of Elk Trail Center at the corner of West Elk Trail and Idaho Street. Water is shut down to all tenants from 257 to 281 W. Elk Trail.

Once the mall owner completes repairs of the privately-owned main and water service is restored, businesses have to boil water for at least five minutes before using until further notice, village officials said in a news release.

The boil order will remain in effect until lab sampling confirms the water quality has been fully restored.

"Even though this is a private water-main, due to the duration of the service interruption, the Carol Stream Public Works Department issued a boil order for the businesses in the strip plaza only -- no other properties or water customers are affected by the boil order," officials said in the news release.

The village's community development department, DuComm, the DuPage County Health Department and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency also have received notice that those businesses are without water.

The village is handling collection of water samples for testing by an independent lab in conformance with Illinois EPA regulations.

Officials also have advised the businesses to remove and clean all faucet screens/aerators and flush their service line before using once repairs have been made. The village cited a U.S. EPA study that found that such construction activity may loosen "lead-containing particulates that may end up in individual water service lines."

For questions, contact the Carol Stream Public Works Department at (630) 871-6260 during regular business hours from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Outside of regular hours, contact police at (630) 871-6213.