Massive fire rips through Crystal Lake apartment building, displaces residents

The American Red Cross is working with displaced residents of a Crystal Lake apartment-style building after a fire that started around 3 a.m. Wednesday took more than two hours to extinguish, authorities said.

No residents were injured in the blaze, which required Crystal Lake Fire Rescue crews to put out a third alarm for extra help through a mutual aid system, the department said in a news release. The building has been deemed uninhabitable.

The first emergency crews arrived at 3:08 a.m. after a report six minutes earlier of a fire at 540 Devonshire Lane, authorities said.

Firefighters found a two-story apartment-style building with fire coming from the roof. With the assistance of police officers, they immediately began helping residents evacuate.

Other crews positioned multiple ladder trucks as they worked to get water to the flames on the roof and attic.

Firefighters said the blaze was under control by 5:20 a.m. The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.