Feder: New morning show taking shape at US99
Two and a half months after WUSN 99.5-FM dropped the morning team of Doug Stylz and Justin Roman, the Entercom country music station is about to name their replacement. Jason Pullman, former morning personality at WUBL in his native Atlanta, is expected to sign on at US99 early next month, according to insiders. Read the full report at robertfeder.com.
