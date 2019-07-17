Excessive heat watch starts Thursday

Dangerous heat is on the way to the Chicago area. Residents are advises to drink plenty of water and minimize sun exposure. Daily Herald File Photo

An excessive heat watch is in effect from noon Thursday to 7 p.m. Saturday, according to accuweather.com. High temperatures are expected to reach 95 to 100 degrees in the watch area, with the heat index reaching a maximum of 102 to 113, the National Weather Service said. Nighttime temperatures will offer little relief, with lows only around 80 in Chicago Thursday and Friday.

Residents are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to heat; avoid outdoor activity; wear lightweight, light-colored clothing; drink plenty of water; minimize sun exposure; and never leave children or pets in vehicles.

The forecast calls for very hot temperatures with a chance of showers and storms! ?? ?? We';re increasing staffing to respond to any outages that may occur. Please contact your local municipality for area cooling center info and report any outages by tweeting #OUT @ComEd pic.twitter.com/FoyBfdfy8v — ComEd (@ComEd) July 16, 2019

ComEd says they will increase staff to respond to power outages. If outages to occur in your area, ComEd encourages residents to find a cooling center nearby and report any outages to them via Facebook or Twitter.