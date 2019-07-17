Bartlett, Streamwood sisters-in-law compete on cooking show

Sisters-in-law Azeema, Fatima and Kiran Minaya of Bartlett and Streamwood are faring well so far in the ABC cooking competition show "Family Food Fight." "I want to make my dad proud. I want him to be like, 'That's my daughter!'" Fatima Maniya said. Courtesy of ABC

The Maniya family of Bartlett and Streamwood -- sisters-in-law Azeema, Fatima and Kiran -- are squaring off against others from across the nation in the cooking competition show "Family Food Fight" at 8 p.m. Thursday on ABC. Courtesy of ABC

Three members of the Maniya family from Bartlett and Streamwood -- sisters-in-law Azeema, Fatima and Kiran -- have been representing the Chicago area on ABC's "Family Food Fight" cooking competition show Thursday nights since June 20.

The goal: a $100,000 grand prize and the title of America's No. 1 food family.

"We all live within two miles of each other," Fatima Maniya said in the premiere episode. "Our kids are growing up together. We come from a background of very hardworking immigrant parents."

The Maniyas believe their general culinary skills -- honed by family recipes -- will wow judges Ayesha Curry, Cat Cora and Graham Elliot.

"Pakistani cuisine is amazing," Fatima added. "I want to make my dad proud. I want him to be like, 'That's my daughter!'"

The show airs at 8 p.m. Thursdays.

The episode airing Thursday, July 18, is titled "Food on the Brain/How the Sausage is Made," while the remaining families will face a leftovers challenge in the episode set to air Thursday, July 25.