Bartlett, Streamwood sisters-in-law compete on cooking show
Three members of the Maniya family from Bartlett and Streamwood -- sisters-in-law Azeema, Fatima and Kiran -- have been representing the Chicago area on ABC's "Family Food Fight" cooking competition show Thursday nights since June 20.
The goal: a $100,000 grand prize and the title of America's No. 1 food family.
"We all live within two miles of each other," Fatima Maniya said in the premiere episode. "Our kids are growing up together. We come from a background of very hardworking immigrant parents."
The Maniyas believe their general culinary skills -- honed by family recipes -- will wow judges Ayesha Curry, Cat Cora and Graham Elliot.
"Pakistani cuisine is amazing," Fatima added. "I want to make my dad proud. I want him to be like, 'That's my daughter!'"
The show airs at 8 p.m. Thursdays.
The episode airing Thursday, July 18, is titled "Food on the Brain/How the Sausage is Made," while the remaining families will face a leftovers challenge in the episode set to air Thursday, July 25.