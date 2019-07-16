Learn about solar energy at Mount Prospect event July 23

The Citizens Utility Board will hold a Solar Power Hour event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Mount Prospect village hall, 50 S. Emerson St.

This free event will help interested homeowners determine whether solar power is right for them. Presentations will review the basics of solar, financials, how to tell if your site is ready for solar power and how to participate in Solarize Chicagoland.

Solarize Chicagoland is a grass-roots community education program that aims to empower consumers to make informed choices regarding solar energy for their homes and make solar power more accessible. The partnership between Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties, along with the Midwest Renewable Energy Association and the Citizens Utility Board, coordinates solar group buys across all four counties to help significantly reduce the upfront costs of installing solar equipment.

For more information, visit solarizechicagoland.com.