Lake Zurich trustee arrested for DUI pleads to reduced charge

Lake Zurich village Trustee Jim Beaudoin pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge stemming from his arrest earlier this year on a driving under the influence charge.

Beaudoin, 46, admitted guilt to a misdemeanor count of reckless driving and was sentenced to pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs, serve a year of court supervision and attend a victim's impact panel. Beaudoin also must make a $1,500 contribution to Lake County's drug court program and while on supervision is barred from visiting bars or places that serve alcohol as their primary function.

Beaudoin, a Lake Zurich trustee since 2013, declined to comment as he left court Tuesday.

He was arrested March 21 after crashing his Audi A4 into a "No Outlet" sign and a tree near the intersection of Prairie Lane and Cedar Street, police said.

According to police documents, Beaudoin was driving west on Cedar Street about 6:20 p.m. that day when he tried to make a left turn onto Prairie Lane. Reports state he took the turn too wide, left the road and hit the sign and tree.

Witnesses told officers Beaudoin got out of the vehicle, surveyed the damage, then threw the sign and other debris into the back of his car, police reports state.

Under the plea agreement, a conviction will not stand on Beaudoin's record if he meets all the conditions of his supervision sentence.