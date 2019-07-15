Police: Woman sexually assaulted at Falcon Park in Palatine

A surveillance camera captured this image of an unidentified man who is considered a suspect in the sexual assault of a woman at Falcon Park in Palatine Saturday evening. Courtesy of Palatine Police Department

A surveillance camera captured this image of an unidentified man who is considered a suspect in the sexual assault of a woman at Falcon Park in Palatine Saturday evening. Courtesy of Palatine Police Department

Palatine police are investigating a reported sexual assault Saturday in which a 19-year-old woman was able to fight off her attacker and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers received the call to Falcon Park at 2195 N. Hicks Road about 9:20 p.m. The Palatine woman told them she had been sexually assaulted by a man while she was running on the outdoor track there.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured images of the man, described as Hispanic, approximately 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet to 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 140 pounds.

Investigators are asking anyone with information relevant to the case to contact the Palatine Police Department at (847) 359-9000 or Palatine/Inverness Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867.

The victim was transported to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights for treatment and later released.