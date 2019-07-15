Man struck, killed by car in Barrington Hills
Daily Herald report An 86-year-old man died Monday evening after being struck by a car, Barrington Hills police said.
The crash occurred just before 5:45 p.m. at Dundee Road near Potter Lane, according to a news release issued late Monday night.
Dundee Road remained closed between Bateman and Healy roads until 10:30 p.m. while authorities investigated.
The driver cooperated with investigators.
The victim's name was being withheld pending notification of his family.
