Man struck, killed by car in Barrington Hills

Daily Herald report An 86-year-old man died Monday evening after being struck by a car, Barrington Hills police said.

The crash occurred just before 5:45 p.m. at Dundee Road near Potter Lane, according to a news release issued late Monday night.

Dundee Road remained closed between Bateman and Healy roads until 10:30 p.m. while authorities investigated.

The driver cooperated with investigators.

The victim's name was being withheld pending notification of his family.