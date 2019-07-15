Glendale Heights moves fireworks show to tonight
Inclement weather Sunday night forced Glendale Heights officials to reschedule the closing fireworks show for the Glendale Heights Fest celebration to 9 p.m. today at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave.
Select food vendors will be available and parking will be free, but there will be no carnival or beer tent sales.
For details, visit www.glendaleheights.org.
