Wheeling woman, 76, remains in critical condition after water rescue

A 76-year-old Wheeling woman pulled from the water Saturday in Round Lake Beach remains in critical condition at Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville, police said Sunday.

Officers and first responders called at 3:09 p.m. Saturday to Lakefront Park on the north shore of Round Lake arrived to find a lifeguard performing CPR on the woman, who was not breathing. She had been pulled from the water by another swimmer and the guard, police said.

Paramedics from the Greater Round Lake Area Fire Protection District soon arrived and took over administering CPR, authorities said.

The woman, who had been at the beach area of the park with family members, was then taken to Condell, according to police