Sheriff: Mother killed teen sons, then herself in Elmhurst-area home

A mother shot her two teenage sons to death Friday before setting fire to her Elmhurst-area home and killing herself, DuPage County authorities said Sunday.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office identified the mother as Jamie M. Jones, 43, and her sons as Jason M. Harris, 16, and Nathan A. Harris, 19.

They were found dead after authorities responded to a house fire about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 3N300 block of Willow Road, sheriff's police said.

"This is truly a tragedy," DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in a statement Sunday. "An act like this is completely inconceivable. This will be a trying time for the family, the community and our first responders who dealt with the aftermath of this horrible incident. We offer sincere condolences for anyone affected and urge anyone who is going through stressful times in their lives to please seek help."

"The events that took place on July 12 are a tragic loss for the family, as well as the entire community." DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin added, "I would like to thank Sheriff Jim Mendrick and his team for conducting such a thorough and timely investigation into this matter that led to a swift conclusion."

Authorities also offered several resources that are available to anyone experiencing difficulties in their lives and in need of assistance. They included NAMI of DuPage County, http://namidupage.org/; the DuPage County Health Department, www.dupagehealth.org/mental-health; Central DuPage Pastoral Counseling Center, https://cdpcc.org/; and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ or (800) 273-8255.