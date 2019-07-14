Passenger dies in Elgin crash

One woman was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a collision Sunday morning in Elgin.

According to an Elgin Police Department Facebook post, a 75-year-old woman driving a 2001 Kia struck a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 22-year-old woman at 9:37 a.m. The driver of the Kia was attempting to turn left on Varsity Drive from Villa Street when she hit the westbound driver of the Malibu.

Both the driver of the Kia and her passenger has to be cut from the vehicle. The passenger, whose age was not indicated in the Facebook post, was pronounced dead at Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. Authorities were withholding her name pending the notification of her family.

The driver of the Kia was said to be in serious condition at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

The Malibu driver also was taken to Sherman Hospital. Her injuries were said not to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the crash should call police at (847) 289-2616 or text a tip to 847411 and include "ElginPD" at the beginning of the message.