Big trucks respond to hunger in Lake County

Lake County Responding to Hunger food drive and Touch-A-Truck event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, July 23, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, Peterson and Midlothian roads, Grayslake. More than 50 large vehicles from public works and other agencies from throughout Lake County will be displayed for kids to see, climb and learn about. Visitors are asked to bring a nonperishable food item. In its inaugural run last year, more than 6,000 pounds of food as well as cash donations were collected to support Lake County food pantries. Vehicles from about 50 different agencies in addition to military, police, fire and medical vehicles will be featured. The event is organized by the Lake Branch of the American Public Works Association-Chicago Metro Chapter.