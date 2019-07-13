Woman dies after being struck while crossing road in Algonquin

A pedestrian has died after being struck Friday evening by a vehicle in Algonquin, police said Saturday in a news release.

A woman was crossing County Line Road in the crosswalk at Stonegate Road at about 7:18 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle driving west on County Line Road, police said.

The woman was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in critical condition, then flown to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she later died, police said.

The woman had no identification on her. While police have a tentative identification, police said they will not release any information until she has been positively identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Gilberts, was not injured and showed no signs of impairment, police said. He was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

County Line Road and Stonegate Road were closed for several hours on Friday night for the investigation to take place.

The accident remains under investigation by Algonquin police, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and the medical examiner's office.

Anyone having witnessed this crash is asked to contact Algonquin police at (847) 658-4531.