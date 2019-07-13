Hoffman Estates fire does $400,000 in damage to single-family home

A fire Friday afternoon in Hoffman Estates did about $400,000 in damage to a two-story, single-family home, fire officials estimated in a news release.

Upon arrival at the scene of the fire in the 1500 block of Caldwell Lane about 3:25 p.m., members of the Hoffman Estates Fire Department found heavy fire and smoke coming from the attached garage.

The fire extended into the living area above the garage and into the roof of the home. Companies used two hose lines, one into the garage and one into the living areas of the home to extinguish the blaze.

One firefighter was treated at a hospital and released, Battalion Chief Mike Buckel said in the news release. A neighboring home sustained damage to the siding.

The residence was equipped with working smoke detectors and they were sounding, Buckel said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Hoffman Estates Fire Department responded with 22 firefighters. Mutual aid was provided at the scene by Schaumburg and Streamwood Fire Departments, while several other departments assisted by providing station coverage.