3 found dead after house fire in unincorporated Elmhurst
Three people were found dead in a home after authorities responded to a house fire in unincorporated Elmhurst Friday evening.
At about 9:30 p.m., DuPage County sheriff's deputies and the Elmhurst Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3N300 block of Willow Road.
Firefighters removed one woman and two males from the home who were dead.
The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the deceased is being withheld until the cause and manner of their deaths is determined, according to a statement from the sheriff's department.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.