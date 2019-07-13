3 found dead after house fire in unincorporated Elmhurst

Three people were found dead in a home after authorities responded to a house fire in unincorporated Elmhurst Friday evening.

At about 9:30 p.m., DuPage County sheriff's deputies and the Elmhurst Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3N300 block of Willow Road.

Firefighters removed one woman and two males from the home who were dead.

The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the deceased is being withheld until the cause and manner of their deaths is determined, according to a statement from the sheriff's department.