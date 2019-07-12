Lake County

Will tolllway leaders end Route 53 extension study today?

  • Land reserved for a Route 53 extension bisects housing developments near Round Lake.

  • A sign marks the proposed Route 53 along Indian Creek Road in Hawthorn Woods, which opposed the highway extension.

Marni Pyke
 
 

A decision whether to pull the plug on an expensive study of a Route 53 extension into Lake County by Illinois tollway leaders is expected today.

Tollway leaders have traditionally required a "consensus" on major projects and that's missing when it comes to Route 53.

While Lake County residents hate the daily gridlock on major roads like Routes 120, 83 and 12, a significant contingent warns the Route 53 extension would pollute wetlands and nature preserves.

And while supporters promise traffic relief and job creation, the $2.7 billion estimated cost is a stumper -- particularly given unpopular funding solutions like exorbitant tolls on the new road.

Tollway Executive Director Jose Alvarez had said he wanted to meet with as many stakeholders as possible and expected "an overall decision on the role of the tollway as it relates to Route 53" early this month.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has spent the last 48 years acquiring 1,100 acres of land for the Route 53 corridor, costing at least $48 million.

Meanwhile, the tollway has invested about $11.6 million in an environmental impact study since July 2017.

