Much more fun than a flea dip: Dog Days of Summer in Libertyville all about man's best friend

The 11th annual Dog Days of Summer opened Friday afternoon at Cook Park in downtown Libertyville, with the dogs having fun frolicking in the water and staying cool in the July heat.

Hosted by Libertyville's local Knights of Columbus, the annual fundraising event features the Dock Dogs National Canine Aquatic Jumping competition, which draws people from as far way as Alaska.

Admission is free.

The event continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with special events, including how to de-skunk your dog and a police dog demo Saturday and a pet blessing and pet costume parade on Sunday.

For additional information, visit www.facebook.com/LibertyvilleDogDaysofSummer.