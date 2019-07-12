News

Much more fun than a flea dip: Dog Days of Summer in Libertyville all about man's best friend

  • Roxy, owned by Heidi Schultz of Gurnee, dives into the pool Friday at the 11th annual Dock Dogs National Canine Aquatic Jumping competition, which is part of the Dog Days of Summer festival in downtown Libertyville.

  • The Dog Days of Summer celebration kicks off with the dogs jumping into the pool for distance at the 11th annual Dock Dogs National Cainine Aquatic Jumping competition in downtown Libertyville on Friday.

  • Diesel, owned by Jason Simpson of Libertyville, makes a splash Friday at the Dock Dogs National Canine Aquatic Jumping competition in Libertyville.

  • The Dog Days of Summer celebration kicks off with dogs flying high at the 11th annual Dock Dogs National Caine Aquatic Jumping competition in downtown Libertyville on Friday.

  • The Dog Days of Summer celebration kicks off with dogs like Ruger, owned by Gene Yatchyshyn of Alaska, at the 11th annual Dock Dogs National Caine Aquatic Jumping competition in downtown Libertyville on Friday.

  • The Dog Days of Summer celebration kicks off with the dogs like Fenwick, owned by Dave Speed of Belgium, Wisconsin, jumping into the pool for distance and showing perfect form at the 11th annual Dock Dogs National Caine Aquatic Jumping competition in downtown Libertyville on Friday.

  • The Dog Days of Summer celebration kicks off with dogs walking on water to entertain the crowds at the 11th annual Dock Dogs National Caine Aquatic Jumping competition in downtown Libertyville on Friday.

Daily Herald report

The 11th annual Dog Days of Summer opened Friday afternoon at Cook Park in downtown Libertyville, with the dogs having fun frolicking in the water and staying cool in the July heat.

Hosted by Libertyville's local Knights of Columbus, the annual fundraising event features the Dock Dogs National Canine Aquatic Jumping competition, which draws people from as far way as Alaska.

Admission is free.

The event continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with special events, including how to de-skunk your dog and a police dog demo Saturday and a pet blessing and pet costume parade on Sunday.

For additional information, visit www.facebook.com/LibertyvilleDogDaysofSummer.

