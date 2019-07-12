News

Mount Prospect paying $200,000 to settle lawsuit over bicyclist's death

  • Eric Jakubowski said his wife did everything she was supposed to do to safely cross Central Road in Mount Prospect before she was struck and killed while riding her bike.

    Eric Jakubowski said his wife did everything she was supposed to do to safely cross Central Road in Mount Prospect before she was struck and killed while riding her bike. Courtesy of Eric Jakubowski

 
Daily Herald report

Mount Prospect officials late Friday announced that they had settled a lawsuit with Eric Jakubowski over the June 2016 death of his wife, Joni Beaudry, a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk on Central Road at Weller Lane.

As a result of mediation, the village agreed to pay Beaudry's estate $200,000 in exchange for Jakubowski's dismissing the lawsuit with prejudice. The village's payment is slightly more than 10% of the total settlement value of the agreements reached between all the parties, the village said.

Jakubowski had sued others, including the driver of the vehicle and the engineering firm involved in the design of the crosswalk. The village did not admit wrongdoing or liability.

"Wrongful-death jury awards in Cook County can exceed millions of dollars," Mount Prospect Village Manager Mike Cassady said in a news release sent out just after 6 p.m. Friday. "This settlement agreement mitigates that risk for an amount less than the legal costs associated with prolonged litigation. I am hopeful this settlement will bring closure to a very tragic event."

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 