Irish Fest to continue Saturday in Arlington Heights

Irish Fest, which began Friday evening on the grounds of the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Fremont St., will continue from 3:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

The event features Irish music and dancing, food trucks, beer and wine. Saturday night's headliner, Mike and Joe, will perform at 9 p.m.

General admission is $5, $3 for ages 3-14. For more, visit www.ahmuseum.org/irishfest.