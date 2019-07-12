News

Irish Fest to continue Saturday in Arlington Heights

  • Conor Pendergast, 3, of Arlington Heights dances to the music at Irish Fest on Friday in Arlington Heights.

      Conor Pendergast, 3, of Arlington Heights dances to the music at Irish Fest on Friday in Arlington Heights. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • McKenna Baldick, 2, of Arlington Heights cracks a smile as she sits with her mom, Kelly, as they watch the Hogan Irish Dance Academy members on Friday at Irish Fest in Arlington Heights.

      McKenna Baldick, 2, of Arlington Heights cracks a smile as she sits with her mom, Kelly, as they watch the Hogan Irish Dance Academy members on Friday at Irish Fest in Arlington Heights. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Erin Elliott, 9, of Mount Prospect kicks up her heels as part of the Hogan Irish Dance Academy troupe entertaining the crowd Friday at Irish Fest in Arlington Heights.

      Erin Elliott, 9, of Mount Prospect kicks up her heels as part of the Hogan Irish Dance Academy troupe entertaining the crowd Friday at Irish Fest in Arlington Heights. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Kate Edwards, 7, of Arlington Heights performs as part of the Hogan Irish Dance Academy troupe on Friday at Irish Fest in Arlington Heights.

      Kate Edwards, 7, of Arlington Heights performs as part of the Hogan Irish Dance Academy troupe on Friday at Irish Fest in Arlington Heights. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Irish Fest, which began Friday evening on the grounds of the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Fremont St., will continue from 3:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

The event features Irish music and dancing, food trucks, beer and wine. Saturday night's headliner, Mike and Joe, will perform at 9 p.m.

General admission is $5, $3 for ages 3-14. For more, visit www.ahmuseum.org/irishfest.

