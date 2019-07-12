Feder: Mancow to raise cash for Roger Stone
Roger Stone, the Republican operative and former adviser to President Donald Trump, is getting a big boost from Mancow Muller, morning host on Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM, Robert Feder writes.
Stone was indicted in January by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on five counts of lying to Congress, as well as witness tampering and obstruction of justice.
To raise funds for Stone's defense, WLS will host "Stone Free: Mancow & Roger Stone Uncensored," a dinner July 21 at Maggiano's in Schaumburg. Tickets range from $100 to $500.
Separately, Muller is hosting a sold-out private dinner for Stone at Marchesa Chicago. At $1,000-a-plate, all proceeds are going to Stone.
