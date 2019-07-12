Crash closes Route 83 near Willowbrook and Burr Ridge
Route 83 in the unincorporated area near Willowbrook and Burr Ridge is closed to all traffic between Bluff Road and Archer Avenue while DuPage County sheriff's deputies handle a traffic crash with at least one injury.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
