Authorities: Drunken driver crashes into back of police car on Route 12

A Spring Grove man faces multiple charges after crashing into a Fox Lake police car early Friday morning, authorities said.

Clinton P. Harris-Snelten, 30, drove a Volkswagen SUV into the rear of a Fox Lake officer's squad car while the officer was assisting with a traffic stop on Route 12 around 1:50 a.m. Friday, authorities say.

No one was injured in the crash.

Harris-Snelten faces two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, a Scott's Law violation, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving without insurance.

"This reckless act could have resulted in the loss of life or serious injury," Fox Lake Police Chief Jimmy Lee said. "I'm very grateful our officers weren't injured, nor were the occupants of the vehicle they had pulled over."

Harris-Snelton was released on a $3,000 recognizance bond and is due back in court Aug. 5.