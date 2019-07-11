Woman dies after boat capsizes

A woman died and two other people were rescued after a powerboat hit a jetty and capsized in Lake Michigan on the North Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The boat capsized about 2 a.m. on the 2200 block of North Lake Shore Drive near Fullerton Avenue Beach, police said.

A man and a woman were rescued and are listed in good condition according to police. After a 40-minute search, divers located a 27-year-old woman more than 500 yards away from the boat on the other side of the break wall.

The woman was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources identified her as Jessica Ceja.

