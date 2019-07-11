Permanent repairs needed to fix Irving Park Road buckle
Crews worked into the night Wednesday to repair buckling pavement on eastbound Irving Park Road, just outside of Bensenville. But state transportation officials say it was a temporary fix.
All eastbound traffic on East Irving Park Road was diverted to York Road from 6:30 p.m. until about 1:30 a.m.
"We'll have to schedule more permanent repairs in the next few weeks," IDOT spokesman Guy Tridgell said.
Although the actual buckling occurring on Chicago's side of York Road, Bensenville Village Manager Evan Summers said delays were definitely caused through Bensenville.
"When the permanent repairs are scheduled, we're prepared to work with IDOT to make sure everything goes smoothly," he said.
