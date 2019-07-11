Charges dropped against Chicago cop caught on video punching hospital patient

Chicago Police Officer Clauzell Gause found himself in front of a Cook County judge three years ago after video surfaced of a violent confrontation that allegedly appeared to show the officer beating a man at a South Side hospital.

"You and I and those who chose a life of public service, we're held to a higher standard. That's the long and short of it," Judge Adam Bourgeois Jr. told Gause at his May 2016 bond hearing. "Whatever happened, happened. … And you have to face the consequences."

Three years and one month later, the Cook County state's attorney's office dropped both felony official misconduct charges against Gause at a June 20 hearing, according to court records.

"The victim did not wish to proceed with the prosecution of this case and declined to cooperate," a state's attorney's office spokeswoman wrote in a statement. "After a review of the evidence, we concluded that we could not meet our burden of proof and the case was dismissed."

