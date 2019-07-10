Traffic alert: East Irving Park Road in Bensenville closed after road buckles
Authorities shut down eastbound traffic on East Irving Park Road in Bensenville after the road buckled Wednesday evening, police said.
Illinois Department of Transportation crews are out working to repair the road. Check back later at dailyherald.com for updates.
