Special Olympics fundraiser

The Kildeer Police Department and Neumann's Cigars & More will sponsor the Cars & Cigars Special Olympics Fundraiser car show from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at 445 Robert Parker Coffin Road in downtown Long Grove.

The event will help raise money and awareness for men, women and children with developmental disabilities. It will also feature prizes, a silent auction, food, music, cigar specials and more. Organizers expect that approximately 125 cars will be on display.

There is a $20 donation to Special Olympics for car show entries. The alternate rain date is July 28. For more information, call (847) 883-9998.