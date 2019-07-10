Feder: White Sox ratings at seven-year high on NBC Sports Chicago
June ratings for Chicago White Sox broadcasts on NBC Sports Chicago hit their highest level in seven years, Robert Feder writes.
Compared to this time last season they're up a whopping 36 percent.
What's behind the resurgence?
"It really boils down to the young core of this team, who have been developing in the minors over the past few years and are finally making their way to the big league club," one network insider said.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.