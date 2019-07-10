Feder: White Sox ratings at seven-year high on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez rounds the bases Sunday after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

June ratings for Chicago White Sox broadcasts on NBC Sports Chicago hit their highest level in seven years, Robert Feder writes.

Compared to this time last season they're up a whopping 36 percent.

What's behind the resurgence?

"It really boils down to the young core of this team, who have been developing in the minors over the past few years and are finally making their way to the big league club," one network insider said.

