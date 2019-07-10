Feder: The Mix, The Drive atop Chicago radio ratings

Hubbard Radio Chicago delivered a one-two punch in the Nielsen Audio survey, with two of its powerhouse stations leading the market in ratings released Wednesday.

WTMX 101.9-FM, the hot-adult contemporary station known as The Mix, finished first for the third consecutive month, followed this time by WDRV 97.1-FM, the classic rock station known as The Drive.

Sentimental staffers viewed the double victory as a gift from the ratings gods to longtime radio executive Drew Horowitz, who announced last month he's retiring at the end of the year as president and chief operating officer of Hubbard Radio. Earlier in his tenure Horowitz was instrumental in the development of both The Mix and The Drive.

