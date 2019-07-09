Sawyer Brown headlines Itasca Fest celebration

Country band Sawyer Brown will headline the four-day Itasca Fest celebration with a concert Saturday night in Washington Park. Courtesy of Sawyer Brown

The 1980s weren't just about hair bands, Madonna and Prince.

Country was cool, too, as in Sawyer Brown.

Founded in Florida in 1981, the country band will perform Saturday at Itasca Fest, a four-day summer celebration that gets started Thursday, July 11, in Washington Park, 350 E. Irving Park Road.

"This is a pretty big venture for the Itasca Lions," said Mike Subers, event co-chairman and member of the Itasca Lions Club, which is organizing the 30th annual fest in cooperation with the village.

Subers, who serves as the village's utilities superintendent, said the Lions donate event proceeds to local service groups and charities and to projects that help fight blindness. Visitors may donate used eyeglasses in boxes located in the bingo room and beer tent.

Back to Sawyer Brown: Before "The Voice," there was "American Idol." Going back even further in TV talent show history, there was "Star Search," where Sawyer Brown hit it really big in 1983, winning the grand prize and a recording contract.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The country band went on to produce hits, garner CMT Country Music Awards and recognition from the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music throughout the '90s.

"We're expecting a pretty good crowd with that," Subers said.

As Itasca Fest celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, Subers said the entertainment lineup was booked with a little more extravagance than usual.

"We kind of went a little bigger on the bands," he said.

Other headliners include Sealed With a Kiss at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; ARRA at 10 p.m. Friday; and American English at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Opening acts include The Arlingtones, Eliminator, Suburban Cowboy, Throwback Jukebox and Brass from the Past.

Thirteen food vendors will supply a variety of outdoor festival fare, along with beverages, including beer.

Game-players will find bingo going on all four days inside an air-conditioned Itasca Park District gym. The gym also will host a health fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Newly added this year is a bags tournament that will be staged from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Lions Pavilion. Subers said two-person teams can register for $20 per team and the chance to win cash prizes.

There will be a flea market from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Usher Park.

Usher Park also will be the scene of a classic car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The show will feature about 60 cars, with cash prizes for award-winners.

Kids will find an entertainment schedule that includes a magic show, jugglers, a fishing contest, face painting, stilt-walking and balloons, along with carnival games and rides.