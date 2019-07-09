Hainesville blood drive set for July 12

A blood drive will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, in a mobile coach at the Hainesville village hall, 100 N. Hainesville Road.

To schedule an appointment call Kris at (248) 568-0244 or Carrie at (815) 271-2910, or visit Versiti.org.

Walk-ins welcome are welcome. All presenting donors will receive an official NFL licensed Chicago Bears hat.