Hainesville blood drive set for July 12
A blood drive will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, in a mobile coach at the Hainesville village hall, 100 N. Hainesville Road.
To schedule an appointment call Kris at (248) 568-0244 or Carrie at (815) 271-2910, or visit Versiti.org.
Walk-ins welcome are welcome. All presenting donors will receive an official NFL licensed Chicago Bears hat.
