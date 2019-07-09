Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison hosts town hall Wednesday in Elk Grove

Cook County Commissioner Kevin B. Morrison will a town-hall meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Charles J Zettek Municipal Complex in Elk Grove Village.

Morrison, a Democrat from Elk Grove, will provide an update on his work on behalf of the 15th District and answer questions from the audience.

"The 15th District is full of civically engaged citizens who are passionate about their communities and I'm committed to providing opportunities for my constituents to speak to me in person about the issues important to them," Morrison said in an announcement of the event.

The meeting will take place in Room E of village hall, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call (847)-519-7674 or email District15@CookCountyIL.gov.