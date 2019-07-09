Bartlett police invite public input

Assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will arrive Monday, July 22 to examine all aspects of the Bartlett Police Department to study its request for accreditation.

Employees and members of the community may offer comments at a public information session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, in the village's council chambers, 228 S. Main St.

If an individual is unable to attend the session but would still like to provide comments, he or she may do so by calling (630) 540-5109 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.

Persons wishing to offer written comments about the police department's ability to meet the standards for accreditation can send them to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155, or email their comments to calea@calea.org.