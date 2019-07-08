Small plane crashes on I-88 in Kane County
A small plane crashed Monday afternoon onto the Reagan Memorial Tollway near Kaneville.
The crash, which happened in the westbound lanes near Watson Road about 4 p.m., according to the Illinois State Police. One lane of traffic was blocked as a result of the crash.
It was unclear whether anyone was injured.
