Small plane crashes on I-88 in Kane County

  • A small plane crashed Monday afternoon on I-88 near Kaneville.

    A small plane crashed Monday afternoon on I-88 near Kaneville. Courtesy of ABC7 Chicago

  • Illinois State Police respond to the scene of a small plane crash Monday on I-88 near Kaneville.

    Illinois State Police respond to the scene of a small plane crash Monday on I-88 near Kaneville. Courtesy of ABC7 Chicago

  • One lane of westbound traffic on I-88 was blocked after a small plane crashed along the tollway near Kaneville.

    One lane of westbound traffic on I-88 was blocked after a small plane crashed along the tollway near Kaneville. Courtesy of ABC7 Chicago

 
ABC 7 Chicago

A small plane crashed Monday afternoon onto the Reagan Memorial Tollway near Kaneville.

The crash, which happened in the westbound lanes near Watson Road about 4 p.m., according to the Illinois State Police. One lane of traffic was blocked as a result of the crash.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured.

