Police: Man shot by Chicago officer after 2 kidnapped in Elgin

A man suspected of kidnapping two people in Elgin was shot and killed by Chicago police Monday morning, authorities said.

An off-duty police officer encountered the man and woman at about 6:46 a.m. in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, Chicago police said, according to ABC 7 News. The victims were handcuffed together and said they had been kidnapped.

The off-duty officer called police and officers responded to an apartment on the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue in Chicago, where there was an armed confrontation with a 41-year-old man. An officer shot the man who died later at Illinois Masonic Hospital, police said.

The man and woman who were kidnapped were victims of a carjacking sometime after 9 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of N. Porter St. in Elgin, Elgin police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said.

The two showed no obvious injuries and it is not known how long they were being held, Chicago police said. The victims were giving statements to detectives from Elgin and Chicago, Hilton said. No further details were available, she said. A weapon was recovered at the scene. The Chicago officer involved will be placed on 30-day administrative duty.

Anyone with information about the carjacking and kidnapping can submit anonymous tips via the Elgin police crime line at (847) 695-4195 or by texting 847411, and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text along with the message and/or tip information.